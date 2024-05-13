Flathub Logo

Fotema

od David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.0

3 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 9 godzin temu)

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Dołącz do społeczności
Rozmiar po instalacji~62.67 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania27.77 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64
Tagi:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak