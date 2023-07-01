Flathub Logo

Spotube

🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • 🚫 No ads, thanks to the use of public & free Spotify and YT Music APIs¹
  • ⬇️ Downloadable tracks
  • 🖥️ 📱 Cross-platform support
  • 🪶 Small size & less data usage
  • 🕵️ Anonymous/guest login
  • 🕒 Time synced lyrics
  • ✋ No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • 🚀 Native performance
  • 📖 Open source/libre software
  • 🔉 Playback control is done locally, not on the server

3.3.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License.
