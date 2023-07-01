Forklift
Video and audio download application
Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.
Main Features:
- Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
- Download original files or
- Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc
1.0.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
about 4 years ago
(Built over 1 year ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~13.22 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ4.74 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ14,614