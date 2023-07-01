Flathub Logo

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

0.1.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 6 years ago
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~23.38 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ10.91 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ51,703
