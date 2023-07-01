Gradience
Gradience Team ਵਲੋਂ
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
0.4.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
10 months ago
(Built 9 months ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~24.54 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ8.7 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ89,048