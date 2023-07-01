Flathub Logo

ungoogled-chromium

Eloston and community ਵਲੋਂ
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency

ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.

ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.

ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.

120.0.6099.129 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

9 days ago
(Built 8 days ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later, Apache License 2.0, Independent JPEG Group License, MIT License, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later, ISC License, OpenSSL License, Mozilla Public License 1.1, GNU General Public License v2.0 only, GNU Library General Public License v2 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~387.51 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ143.95 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ5,14,838
Tags:
