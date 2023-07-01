Flathub Logo

Mindustry

Anuken et al. ਵਲੋਂ
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

146 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

4 months ago
(Built 4 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~244.63 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ128.08 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ41,345
Tags:
linuxflatpak