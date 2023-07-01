Flathub Logo

Mednaffe

AmatCoder ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator

The following systems are supported:

  • Atari Lynx
  • Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
  • WonderSwan
  • GameBoy (Color)
  • GameBoy Advance
  • Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
  • Virtual Boy
  • PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
  • SuperGrafx
  • PC-FX
  • Sega Game Gear
  • Sega Genesis/Megadrive
  • Sega Master System
  • Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
  • Sony PlayStation

0.9.2-1.29.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

almost 2 years ago
(Built almost 2 years ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~21.83 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ5.74 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ21,674
Tags:
linuxflatpak