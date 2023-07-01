GitFiend
Here's where GitFiends at feature-wise and what's coming up next.
- Git basics: Instant refresh, glance-able overview of repo state, clone, init, fetch, auto-fetch, push, pull, stage and commit
- Stashing: Stashing, un-stashing, stashing of selected files, hunks and specific lines
- Branching: Merge, switch, create, delete and compare in branches view
- Tags
- Remotes: Add, remove or select which remote to pull and push to
- Resolve merge conflicts: Select specific files, hunks or lines to include. Lines can be rearranged
- Undo: Undo un-pushed commits. Revert commits
- Cherry-pick
- Filter commits: Filter commits by branch or user
- History for a specific file: Apply a file filter and navigate through all commits with changes for that file
- Search: Quickly search through history for code, commits, messages, users and branches.
- Git submodules/multi-repo: Preview feature. Open a folder of repos, see the status of each and run bulk actions such as fetch/pull/push and create branch.
