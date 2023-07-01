Flathub Logo

Postman

Postman Inc. ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

Platform for building and using APIs

Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.

10.19.7 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

2 months ago
(Built 2 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~132.03 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ128.24 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ6,57,258
Tags:
linuxflatpak