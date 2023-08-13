Flathub Logo

Geekbench 6

Cross-platform system benchmark

Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.

Needs to be run on the command line.

6.1.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

7 months ago
(Built 5 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
