Boatswain
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ਵਲੋਂ
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
- Send network requests
- Keep track of your gaming score
- Open files and launch applications
0.4.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
about 1 month ago
(Built 26 days ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~3.48 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ1.04 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ12,932