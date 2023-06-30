Parlera
Enjoying FOSS ਵਲੋਂ
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
v3.0.5 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
6 months ago
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~74.4 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ25.86 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,270