Parlera

Enjoying FOSS ਵਲੋਂ
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

v3.0.5 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

6 months ago
(Built 6 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~74.4 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ25.86 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,270

Enjoying FOSS ਵਲੋਂ ਹੋਰ ਐਪਾਂ

