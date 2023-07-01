MQTT X
EMQ ਵਲੋਂ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
1.9.8 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
1 day ago
(Built 1 day ago)
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~230.99 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ87.43 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ17,780