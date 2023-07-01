EDuke32
Richard "TerminX" Gobeille ਵਲੋਂ
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
20231208-10535-2c26af2ed ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
21 days ago
(Built 20 days ago)
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~34.68 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ16.31 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ24,407