Dave Gnukem

David Joffe ਵਲੋਂ
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

1.0.3 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

about 1 year ago
(Built 11 months ago)
Release notes

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
