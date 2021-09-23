ਐਪਾਂ ਖੋਜੋ
/
Climaxima
Climaxima Developer Team ਵਲੋਂ
Frontend for Maxima CAS
Climaxima is a user interface building on Maxima.
Potentially unsafe
Legacy windowing system; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
MIT License
.
ਅੰਕੜੇ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~273.58 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
82.46 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ
4,166
cas
mathematics
maxima
linux
flatpak