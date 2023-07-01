QPrompt
Javier O. Cordero Pérez ਵਲੋਂ
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.
1.1.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
10 months ago
(Built 9 months ago)
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~22.56 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ17.42 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ5,503