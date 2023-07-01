Flathub Logo

QPrompt

Javier O. Cordero Pérez ਵਲੋਂ
cuperino.com
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators

Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

1.1.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

10 months ago
(Built 9 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
