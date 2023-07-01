Deckr
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
- Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.
1.3.50 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
13 days ago
(Built 11 days ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~124.04 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ55.41 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,848