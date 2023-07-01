Flathub Logo

Deckr

Steve Gehrman ਵਲੋਂ
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

1.3.50 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

13 days ago
(Built 11 days ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
