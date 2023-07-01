BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
1.2.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
5 months ago
(Built 4 months ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~9.97 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ4.12 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,219