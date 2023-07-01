Flathub Logo

GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

2.7 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

almost 4 years ago
(Built about 2 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only, CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~2.21 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ1.05 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ5,314
