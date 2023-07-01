ਐਪਾਂ ਖੋਜੋ
Chatterino
chatterino.com
Chat client for twitch.tv
Chatterino is a chat client for Twitch.tv.
2.4.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
3 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)
Potentially unsafe
Legacy windowing system; Arbitrary permissions
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
MIT License
.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~10.44 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
4.64 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
aarch64, aarch64, x86_64, x86_64
20,938
Tags:
chat
twitch
linux
flatpak