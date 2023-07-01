Flathub Logo

Chatterino

chatterino.com
Chat client for twitch.tv

Chatterino is a chat client for Twitch.tv.

2.4.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

3 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)
Release notes

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~10.44 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ4.64 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, aarch64, x86_64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ20,938
Tags:
chattwitchlinuxflatpak