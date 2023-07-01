Brosix
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.
Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.
4.7.3 Build 221103.13924 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
over 1 year ago
(Built 4 months ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~534 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ209.98 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ2,143