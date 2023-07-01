Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

Brave Software ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

1.61.109 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

10 days ago
(Built 8 days ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~356.47 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ155.76 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ16,85,667
Tags:
linuxflatpak