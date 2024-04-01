ਐਪਾਂ ਖੋਜੋ
/
Currency Converter
Blunix GmbH ਵਲੋਂ
An app for converting currencies
An app for calculating how much a set amount of one currency is worth in another currency
1.0.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
ਸੰਭਵ ਤੌਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ
Network access; Proprietary code
ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ
This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Information
Links
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~22.66 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
9.08 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
x86_64
ਟੈਗ:
linux
flatpak