BiglyBT

Bigly Software ਵਲੋਂ
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

3.5.0.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

about 2 months ago
(Built about 1 month ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~208.97 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ96.9 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ12,056
