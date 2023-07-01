ਐਪਾਂ ਖੋਜੋ
/
Open Menu
ਪਬਲਿਸ਼
ਫੋਰਮ
ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ
ਲਾਗ ਇਨ
ASHPD Demo
Bilal Elmoussaoui ਵਲੋਂ
belmoussaoui.com
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ
Open options
Play with portals
Demo that shows the capabilities of the ASHPD crate.
0.4.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
3 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)
No changelog provided
Probably safe
Network access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
MIT License
.
Get involved
Information
Links
ਅੰਕੜੇ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~7.95 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
2.84 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
aarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ
4,060
Bilal Elmoussaoui ਵਲੋਂ ਹੋਰ ਐਪਾਂ
ਹੋਰ
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
Obfuscate
Censor private information
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
Snowglobe
Virtualization viewer using QEMU over DBus
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
Tags:
gtk
gnome
linux
flatpak