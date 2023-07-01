Nanonote
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
