/
NoMoreBackground
Adil Hanney ਵਲੋਂ
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
ਸੰਭਵ ਤੌਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਅਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ
ਵਰਤੋਂਕਾਰ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ ਪਹੁੰਚ
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Country Statistics
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~90.52 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
61.04 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
aarch64, x86_64
187
linux
flatpak