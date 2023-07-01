Flathub Logo

Dice Roller

Leonora Tindall ਵਲੋਂ
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

1.1.3 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 4 years ago
(Built 7 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~497.5 KiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ224 KiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ5,210
Tags:
linuxflatpak