Dice Roller
Leonora Tindall ਵਲੋਂ
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
1.1.3 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
over 4 years ago
(Built 7 months ago)
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~497.5 KiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ224 KiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ5,210