ਐਪਾਂ ਖੋਜੋ
/
Open Menu
ਪਬਲਿਸ਼
ਫੋਰਮ
ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ
ਲਾਗ ਇਨ
Punchclock
Florian Loers ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ
Open options
Track time for your tasks.
Track time for your tasks.
0.0.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
11 months ago
(Built 11 months ago)
Bug Fixes
Increase minimal clock width
Documentation
Remove liberapay note
Potentially unsafe
Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
ਅੰਕੜੇ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~2.89 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
1.05 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
aarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ
2,034
Florian Loers ਵਲੋਂ ਹੋਰ ਐਪਾਂ
Events
Manage your schedule
Tags:
linux
flatpak