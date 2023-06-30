Flathub Logo

Tandem

Tandem Communications Inc. ਵਲੋਂ
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

2.2.307 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

almost 2 years ago
(Built 4 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~205.89 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ201.74 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ3,047
