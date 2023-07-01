Flathub Logo

Revolt

Revolt desktop app

User-first chat platform built with modern web technologies.

1.0.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 1 year ago
(Built 10 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~195.72 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ78.72 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ21,356
