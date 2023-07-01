Flathub Logo

Play it Slowly

ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

Play music at a different speed

Play music at a different speed or pitch.

1.5.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 7 years ago
(Built 3 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~25.26 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ9.69 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ11,834
Tags:
linuxflatpak