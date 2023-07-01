Flathub Logo

Legacy Launcher

Legacy Launcher Team ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

1.32.2 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

7 months ago
(Built about 2 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~248.04 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ97.84 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ52,962
Tags:
launcherminecraftlinuxflatpak