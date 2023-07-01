Legacy Launcher
Legacy Launcher Team ਵਲੋਂ
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
1.32.2 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~248.04 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ97.84 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ52,962