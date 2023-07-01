Flathub Logo

OpenBoard

Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM) ਵਲੋਂ
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

1.7.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

21 days ago
(Built 20 days ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~537.94 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ221.24 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ78,637
