RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

0.6.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

almost 3 years ago
(Built over 1 year ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~68.08 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ27.64 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ8,264
Tags:
linuxflatpak