Flathub Logo

Nift

Nick Ham ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ
ਦਾਨ ਦਿਓ

Dynamic and static site generator

Nift (aka nsm) is a cross-platform open source CLI website generator.

2.4.12 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 2 years ago
(Built 6 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~33.4 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ14.86 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,333
Tags:
linuxflatpak