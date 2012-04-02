ਐਪਾਂ ਖੋਜੋ
Nift
Nick Ham ਵਲੋਂ
Dynamic and static site generator
Nift (aka nsm) is a cross-platform open source CLI website generator.
2.4.12 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
over 2 years ago
(Built 6 months ago)
No changelog provided
Potentially unsafe
Full file system read/write access; Arbitrary permissions; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
MIT License
.
ਅੰਕੜੇ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
~33.4 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ
14.86 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇ
aarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ
1,333
Tags:
linux
flatpak