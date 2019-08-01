Flathub Logo

Arduino IDE

Arduino LLC ਵਲੋਂ
Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

1.8.19 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

about 2 years ago
(Built 3 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~511.3 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ175.31 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ1,91,251
Tags:
