Flathub Logo

Raven

James R. Craig and the Raven development team ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

3.7 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

8 months ago
(Built 7 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Artistic License 2.0.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~10.34 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ3.9 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ429
Tags:
linuxflatpak