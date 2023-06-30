Raven
James R. Craig and the Raven development team ਵਲੋਂ
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
3.7 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
8 months ago
(Built 7 months ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~10.34 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ3.9 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ429