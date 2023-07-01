Flathub Logo

Parallel Launcher

Matt Pharoah ਵਲੋਂ
Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

v6.22.5 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~816.5 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ534.03 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ52,205
Tags:
emulatorn64linuxflatpak