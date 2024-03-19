IRPF 2024
Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil ਵਲੋਂ
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
1.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
7 days ago
(Built about 5 hours ago)
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~263.88 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ103.13 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64