Vintage Story

Anego Studios ਵਲੋਂ
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

1.18.15 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

3 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~562.64 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ472 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ24,836
