Tauno Monitor
Tauno Erik ਵਲੋਂ
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.
A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>
0.1.8 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
20 days ago
(Built 19 days ago)
- No changelog provided
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~803 KiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ273.59 KiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ329