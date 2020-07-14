Flathub Logo

TuxGuitar

Julian Gabriel Casadesus ਵਲੋਂ
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.

1.5.6 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 1 year ago
(Built 3 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~247.1 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ125.63 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ44,099
Tags:
guitarmusictuxguitarlinuxflatpak