Flathub Logo

Moosync

ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

10.1.2 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

3 months ago
(Built 2 months ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~385.96 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ128.75 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ29,628
Tags:
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutubelinuxflatpak