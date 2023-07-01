Flathub Logo

Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

Minh Loi ਵਲੋਂ
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

1.2.2 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 2 years ago
(Built over 2 years ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~199.8 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ82.67 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ10,554
Tags:
linuxflatpak