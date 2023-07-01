Warp
Fina Wilke ਵਲੋਂ
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
0.6.2 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
26 days ago
(Built 25 days ago)
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~6.6 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ2.9 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ66,119