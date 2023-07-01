Elastic
Alice Mikhaylenko ਵਲੋਂ
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
0.1.4 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ
3 months ago
3 months ago
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~592.5 KiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ177.88 KiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ6,053