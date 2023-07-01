Flathub Logo

Ear Tag

drey.app
Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

0.5.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

2 months ago
(Built 2 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~7.52 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ2.71 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇaarch64, x86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ24,773
Tags:
audiomusictagtaggertagginglinuxflatpak